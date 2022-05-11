RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 864,084 shares.The stock last traded at $286.82 and had previously closed at $293.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average of $457.28.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

