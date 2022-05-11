RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $278.88

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $278.88 and last traded at $293.92, with a volume of 3425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.32.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,829,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RH by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

