Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.4-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.88 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

