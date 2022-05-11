Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,558. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.