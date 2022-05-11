Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 972,079 shares of company stock worth $18,310,981. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10,587.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 116,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.