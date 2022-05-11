Reviewing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 1.97% 49.59% 11.86% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SMART Global and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.74 $21.31 million $0.64 34.47 Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMART Global and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.43%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.28%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than SMART Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of SMART Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

