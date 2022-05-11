Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,480,599 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Restaurant Brands International worth $179,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,967. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

