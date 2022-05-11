Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.92.

DOO stock opened at C$97.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.61. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

