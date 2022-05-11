Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $134.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,440,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,894,000 after buying an additional 180,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. 20,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

