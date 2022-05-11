Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €16.70

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.50 ($16.32) to €16.70 ($17.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REPYY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.50 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($14.95) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

