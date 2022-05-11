Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.67.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 103,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,698. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

