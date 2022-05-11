ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $10.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,908. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.