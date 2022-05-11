Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.38 ($23.55). 1,257,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.10. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.