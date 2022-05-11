Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 578.0 days.

Shares of REMYF remained flat at $$200.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $246.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

