Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 578.0 days.
Shares of REMYF remained flat at $$200.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $246.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83.
