Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 811 to GBX 784. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redrow traded as low as GBX 499.60 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 500.51 ($6.17), with a volume of 258279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513.50 ($6.33).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.36) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 853.43 ($10.52).

Get Redrow alerts:

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57), for a total value of £3,960.19 ($4,882.49). Also, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($152,632.23).

The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 606.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.