Redd Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,610.35 or 0.99917520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.