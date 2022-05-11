RED Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, RED has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $354,947.38 and $34,705.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00241435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017588 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

