Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) recently:

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($108.49) to GBX 9,100 ($112.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($92.22) to GBX 7,460 ($91.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RKT opened at GBX 6,322 ($77.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,958.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,083.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market cap of £45.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,404.89.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.25) dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.