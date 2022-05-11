Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) recently:
- 5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($108.49) to GBX 9,100 ($112.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($92.22) to GBX 7,460 ($91.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
RKT opened at GBX 6,322 ($77.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,958.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,083.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market cap of £45.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,404.89.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.25) dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.
