Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MercadoLibre (MELI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI):

5/9/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/2/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00.

4/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MELI traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $774.44. 1,019,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,072.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,173.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $764.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.02 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

