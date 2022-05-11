Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS):
- 5/1/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/28/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $205.00.
- 4/27/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/23/2022 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $188.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/28/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 218,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
