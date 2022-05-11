Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 26,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,379. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.