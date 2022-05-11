Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $115.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,379. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $847.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.