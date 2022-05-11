RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

REAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,372. The firm has a market cap of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. RealReal has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

