Realio Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,069.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $362,078.78 and $232,069.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

