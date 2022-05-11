Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Announces Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,706. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Brokerage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.