Raze Network Trading Down 67.8% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 67.8% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $429,637.64 and $325,391.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00564480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,909.48 or 2.08742897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,044.70 or 0.07124367 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.