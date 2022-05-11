Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,529 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $236,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

RTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 178,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,306. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

