Raymond James Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

ENB stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

