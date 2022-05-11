Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ADN stock opened at C$18.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.83.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

