Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,295.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $367,759.30 and approximately $9,295.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.84 or 0.07659663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00254910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00744368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00520536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,465,169 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

