Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $531.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00555850 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.12 or 2.05774510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.49 or 0.07098158 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

