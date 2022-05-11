RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) CFO Buys $25,256.00 in Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAVE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,916. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

