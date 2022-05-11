Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter.

XOP opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

