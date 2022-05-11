Rathbones Group PLC Sells 847 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

