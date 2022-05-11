Rathbones Group PLC Sells 536 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

