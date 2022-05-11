Rathbones Group PLC Sells 10,372 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,801 shares of company stock worth $741,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

