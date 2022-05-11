Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 250 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

