Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADGI opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

