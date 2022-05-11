Rathbones Group PLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

