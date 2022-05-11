Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 731 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $345.52 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

