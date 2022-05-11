Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 10,085 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

