Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 420 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.