Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

RPID opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.48% and a negative return on equity of 177.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Inese Lowenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.