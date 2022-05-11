Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) vs. Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 11.48% 6.23% 0.82% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Randolph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Randolph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.43 $9.60 million $1.04 25.25 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Suncrest Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randolph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs; cash management solutions, including ACH origination, wire transfer, positive pay, and account reconciliation; and digital banking services. It operates five branch offices in Massachusetts; six loan production offices; and lending centers located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Suncrest Bank (Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

