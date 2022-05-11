Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Adam Samuel Gusky Buys 7,544 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $112,254.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,625 shares in the company, valued at $247,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 500 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $8,110.00.

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

Rand Capital ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

