Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Charles Kissner Sells 9,674 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Kissner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Rambus stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 10,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.