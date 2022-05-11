Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 371.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17,838.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 34.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

