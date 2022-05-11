RAI Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $36.92 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and $6.21 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00517494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00036330 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.49 or 2.04403060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.29 or 0.07499598 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.