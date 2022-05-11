RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 64 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

