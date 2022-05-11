Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.88. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

